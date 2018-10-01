MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for selling heroin laced with carfentanyl that killed a man in January 2017.

According to the Carver County Attorney’s Office, Jacob Svobodny will spend 66 months – 5 ½ years – in prison for third-degree murder.

Authorities say Svobodny sold John Michael Hall heroin laced with carfentanyl – a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 more potent than morphine — in Minneapolis on January 7, 2018. Hall was found dead by a roommate later that morning. It was the day before his 28th birth.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz says Hall, who previously lived in Alabama, came to a faith-based treatment center in Minnesota to deal with his addiction.

“John Hall loved music, art, drawing and sports, especially Alabama football. John Hall adored his family and friends, and enjoyed laughing and spending every moment with them,” Metz said.

Chaska police were able to solve the crime through a year-long investigation, gaining the cooperation of a reluctant co-defendant and an analysis of phone records, Snapchat records, video surveillance, cell phone tracking, text messages and other witness statements.