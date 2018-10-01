MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Monday, Minnesotans can apply for a Real ID-compliant driver’s license.

However, those applying will need to bring along extra documentation.

Applicants will need something that proves their identity, date of birth and legal presence in the U.S., such as a passport or a birth certificate.

If the names don’t match, applicants will also need a name change document.

Also, applicants will need a document proving their social security number, such as a social security card or a federal W-2 form.

Additionally, they will need two documents proving current residency in Minnesota such as a valid driver’s license or ID card, a cancelled check or a credit card statement.

For those concerned about getting on flights, Real IDs won’t be required to board domestic flights until 2020.

Residents are advised to wait to apply for Real ID unless they need to change their name, address or renew their current license.