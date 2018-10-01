  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Driver’s Licenses, Real ID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Monday, Minnesotans can apply for a Real ID-compliant driver’s license.

However, those applying will need to bring along extra documentation.

RELATED: Do You Need To Get A REAL ID On Oct. 1?

Applicants will need something that proves their identity, date of birth and legal presence in the U.S., such as a passport or a birth certificate.

If the names don’t match, applicants will also need a name change document.

Also, applicants will need a document proving their social security number, such as a social security card or a federal W-2 form.

Additionally, they will need two documents proving current residency in Minnesota such as a valid driver’s license or ID card, a cancelled check or a credit card statement.

For those concerned about getting on flights, Real IDs won’t be required to board domestic flights until 2020.

Residents are advised to wait to apply for Real ID unless they need to change their name, address or renew their current license.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.