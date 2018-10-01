MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Olaf College awaits scientific evidence to determine whether a decades-old campus painting was created by famous Norwegian painter Edvard Munch.

Gifted to St. Olaf nearly 20 years ago by alumnus Richard Tetlie, the portrait will undergo x-ray testing and a molecular analysis. Samples from experts at the Scientific Analysis of Fine Arts will be collected Monday, October 1.

The painting of violinist Eva Mudocci is part of a donated collection of over 2,000 pieces in 1999.

What do you think? Does this painting look like it could have been done by artist Edvard Munch, known for the famous painting The Scream? It was a gift to @StOlaf nearly 20 years ago. Details at 6pm @WCCO pic.twitter.com/osIpEDJoqv — Angela Davis (@AngelaDavisWCCO) October 1, 2018

Since then, Eva has been hanging above St. Olaf President David R. Anderson’s dining room table with little significance until — potentially– now.

Thanks to Mudocci scholar Rima Shore, more is known about the painting’s history. After gaining access to St. Olaf’s Flaten Art Museum and studying international files of auctions and ownership of Eva, the gaps are quickly filling.

If the artwork is a Munch original, Ole students and community members might share a reaction with Munch’s most famous character in The Scream.

A technical art seminar and Eva screening will be held Tuesday, October 2 at 4 p.m. at the campus Viking Theater. It is open to the public and online audiences.

Analysis results are expected to be released later this year.