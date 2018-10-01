MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Renewing your license in Minnesota is different now as the new three-tiered ID system has taken effect, but don’t panic.

You will have two years before you are required to have the new ID. The Department of Public Safety is overseeing the roll out. Lines were about the same as usual in St. Paul as the program launched Monday.

As Minnesota native Bob Dylan reminds us, nothing stays the same. And that’s true even for Minnesota ID cards — “It seem like everything’s changing, it’s just one more thing to think about.”

Bill Block of St. Paul is spending his birthday eve along with several hundred others at the St. Paul Department of Vehicle Services.

“My license expires tomorrow, so I’m here. That’s why I’m here,” Block said.

But when it comes to the new ID system, he — like many others — is a bit confused.

“I really don’t know much about it,” Block said. “I just want to get mine so I don’t have an expired license, but I would like to get the Real ID because I travel.”

There are now three types of IDs: a standard, a Real ID, or enhanced. A Real or enhanced ID will be needed to fly if you don’t have a passport, but not for two more years.

So the state is asking people not to rush.

“Wait to visit an office unless you need to change your name, your address, or renew your current driver’s license,” said Mona Dohman, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. “This will help you because it will reduce the amount of time you spend in line.”

Another big change, effective as of now, is online services.

There, you can pre-apply for your driver’s license. You will still have to go to the DMV, but the leg work can be completed online. You can also choose which license is right for you, your budget, and your lifestyle.