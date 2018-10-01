MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beginning Monday, residents in St. Paul can no longer choose their own trash hauler.

The city has put together a consortium of 15 collectors, with specific collectors assigned to specifics neighborhoods.

Residents choose a garbage cart size that will cost between $20 to $34 a month.

There is no way to share services with neighbors or opt out.

Some residents say their bills will go up substantially.

There’s a petition effort underway to get the issue of garbage collection on the November ballot.

St. Paul officials say the change to a citywide collection will be more efficient by cutting down on alley traffic.