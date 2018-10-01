MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at the Hennepin County Elections office report 7,700 absentee ballots have been received and accepted since early voting began in Minnesota Sept. 21.

As of Monday morning, 41,900 absentee ballots have been issued throughout the county. Minneapolis leads Hennepin County in absentee voters with 1,256, followed by Plymouth at 829 and Minnetonka at 718.

If you’d like to register to vote before election day, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website. You can also register to vote the day of the election at your polling place.

For more information about Hennepin County elections and the voting process, visit the county’s website.