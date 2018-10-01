  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Absenteee Vote, early voting, Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at the Hennepin County Elections office report 7,700 absentee ballots have been received and accepted since early voting began in Minnesota Sept. 21.

As of Monday morning, 41,900 absentee ballots have been issued throughout the county. Minneapolis leads Hennepin County in absentee voters with 1,256, followed by Plymouth at 829 and Minnetonka at 718.

If you’d like to register to vote before election day, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website. You can also register to vote the day of the election at your polling place.

For more information about Hennepin County elections and the voting process, visit the county’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.