MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to get classic drinks and creative concoctions.

1. Town Talk Diner & Gastropub

Photo: town talk diner & Gastropub/Yelp

Topping the list is Town Talk Diner & Gastropub. Located at 2707 E. Lake St. in Longfellow, it is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Minneapolis, boasting five stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp.

This modern American bar and eatery was originally established in 1946 and is helmed by chefs Kacey White and Charles Stotts. There is an extensive selection of beer, wine and cocktails like the seasonal Hot Penicillin with scotch, ginger, lemon and honey.

Pair your drink with offerings from the ever-changing menu, which is focused on seasonal, locally sourced fare. Options include roasted bone marrow, braised veal tortellini, pan-roasted chicken breast and cheeseburgers. Here’s the menu.

2. Young Joni

Photo: margie a./Yelp

Next up is Young Joni, situated at 165 13th Ave. NE in Northeast Minneapolis. With 4.5 stars out of 389 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

Look for signature cocktail creations like the gin-based Shrub with honeydew; the tequila-infused Paloma with grapefruit and mezcal; or the boozy bourbon Sarsaparilla complete with vermouth.

Hungry? Specializing in wood-fired cooking, the restaurant offers globally inspired pizzas and small plates. Noteworthy options include the vegetarian plates like cauliflower, grilled eggplant and kimchi; and protein-centric entrees such as sweet and spicy barbecue ribs, prawns and Korean short rib. A back bar is reservable for large parties and special events. Here’s the menu.

3. Martina

Photo: mindy b./Yelp

Martina, located at 4312 S. Upton Ave. in Linden Hills, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and Argentine restaurant 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews. From chef Daniel Del Prado, expect a wide array of seafood and meat dishes as well as plates cooked over a wood-fired grill.

Signature cocktails include brandy, vodka, gin and whiskey drinks. Try the Martina Old Fashioned with rum and banana; the rye-based Box Cutter with amari truffle and cocoa nib; and the Toro y Gallo with vodka, ginger and turmeric. Here’s the drink menu.

4. Zen Box Izakaya

Photo: zen box izakaya/Yelp

Zen Box Izakaya is another go-to, offering ramen, cocktails and more in Downtown East. Yelpers give it four stars out of 478 reviews. Head over to 602 Washington Ave. South to try it for yourself.

The izakaya comes courtesy of married couple John Ng and Lina Goh, who “share the many complexities and nuances of Japanese cuisine and ramen with loyal fans and guests,” according to its website.

Drinks include the Liberi Fatali with vodka, vermouth, shiso and lemon; the bourbon-based Competitive Birdwatching with campari matcha, lime and pineapple; and the Four Acts & An Epilogue, complete with Japanese whisky, Amaro Montenegro yellow chartreuse and vermouth. Here’s the drink menu.