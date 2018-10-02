NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Jack Daniel's Single Barrel "Old Fashioned" drink on display at the New York Taste 2014 Hosted By New York Magazine on November 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine)(credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Bank Restaurant, located within the Westin Minneapolis, is incorporating magic into its cocktail menu and atmosphere with the launch of Magic & Mixology Night every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Try the drink recipes below.

Smoked Manhattan

2 oz. Bulleit Bourbon
.5 oz sweet vermouth
.25 oz Muscovado simple syrup
3 dashes vanilla bark bitters
orange zest
stir drink, strain into rocks glass, ice sphere, smoke

Color-Changing John Daley

1.5 oz tea
2 oz lemonade
1.5 oz Titos vodka
pour vodka and tea over ice in snifter
give lemonade in mini carafe
give both glasses to guest

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.