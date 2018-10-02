NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Jack Daniel's Single Barrel "Old Fashioned" drink on display at the New York Taste 2014 Hosted By New York Magazine on November 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine) (credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Bank Restaurant, located within the Westin Minneapolis, is incorporating magic into its cocktail menu and atmosphere with the launch of Magic & Mixology Night every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Try the drink recipes below.

Smoked Manhattan

2 oz. Bulleit Bourbon

.5 oz sweet vermouth

.25 oz Muscovado simple syrup

3 dashes vanilla bark bitters

orange zest

stir drink, strain into rocks glass, ice sphere, smoke

Color-Changing John Daley

1.5 oz tea

2 oz lemonade

1.5 oz Titos vodka

pour vodka and tea over ice in snifter

give lemonade in mini carafe

give both glasses to guest