MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of St. Paul is searching for a tree to be its centerpiece for holiday celebrations in Rice Park.

Wells Fargo WinterSkate, coordinated by the Visit Saint Paul Foundation, is seeking a donated 60-to 80-foot evergreen tree to be placed at Hamm Plaza.

In order to donate a tree, it must meet certain requirements. The tree should have be overgrown or otherwise needs to be removed, it should be in good condition and should be located within Saint Paul city limits.

The tree will be illuminated by 15,000 LED lights and will be lit during the grand opening of the Wells Fargo WinterSkate Rink Nov. 17.

Those interested in donating a tree can email renee@trinitycreelic.com by Oct. 15.

For more information about the rink’s grand opening head to Visit Saint Paul’s website.