MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community leader with a devotion to youth and social justice has passed away.

Diane Page, the co-founder and executive director of the Page Education Foundation, died Saturday after a battle with breast cancer.

She was the wife of former Minnesota Viking and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page.

The couple started a foundation 30 years ago to raise money to send under-privileged Minnesota teenagers to college.

The Pages were seen as a power couple, who never hesitated to share how much they adored each other. They seemed to exemplify what it means to find your soul mate — one rarely seen without the other.

It was common to find Diane talking to children, like during the Super Bowl when the Pages shared artwork from their personal collection to create a public art exhibit on race.

The Page Education Foundation celebrated 31 years of service just last month, with a big fundraiser at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Diane was so proud of the more than 7,000 young people who have received scholarships.

“I can remember back in 1988 when we started the foundation, we had 10 scholars, and now we have 550 scholars every year,” Diane said.

Diane and Alan eloped in 1973, and then raised four children in Minneapolis. And long after their kids grew up, you could still find them running around the lakes together, as a couple.

In her memory, the Page Education Foundation has established a Diane Page Legacy fund. On the website, the staff writes, “If Alan was the face of the foundation, Diane was its heart and soul.”

Diane Page was 74 years old. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.