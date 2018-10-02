  • WCCO 4On Air

Izetta Cooley (credit: BCA)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old mother was arrested for kidnapping and her four kids were taken into custody Tuesday after a multi-state search, according to Moorhead police.

Police say authorities executed a search warrant at 10:50 a.m. at 1213 Main Avenue in Moorhead. At that time, Izetta Cooley and four of the children were located inside and taken into custody without incident.

Izetta Cooley was arrested on an outstanding felony kidnapping warrant out of Mower County and is currently in the Clay County Jail.

Her husband, Miguel Cooley, is in the Mower County Jail — previously arrested on a murder charge stemming from a case in Fargo, North Dakota.

Four of the children are now in custody of the Clay County Social Services Department.

Morgan Cooley, a 17-year-old boy, is still missing.

