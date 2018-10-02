MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A key investigator in the Jacob Wetterling investigation is offering a strong defense on how that case was handled.

It’s in response to the Stearns County Sheriff’s scathing attack on how the FBI handled the Wetterling case. That critique happened two weeks ago when Stearns County released more than 40,000 documents from the investigation.

Retired FBI agent Steve Gilkerson was the man who interviewed Danny Heinrich way back in February of 1990 less than four months after Jacob was kidnapped. He held a news conference Tuesday strongly rebutting the criticism of the current Sheriff Don Gudmundson about that interrogation.

Gudmundson said the interrogation of Heinrich was “the fatal flaw” in the early months of the probe.

At that interrogation, Heinrich, who was a suspect in the Wetterling case as well as in at least eight molestations of boys in nearby Paynesville and a kidnapping and sexual assault of a boy in nearby Cold Spring, refused to answer all questions. As a result he was released and as Gudmundson said he would fall off investigators radar for 20 years.

Gilkerson took strong issue with Gudmundson’s criticism.

“Sheriff Gudmundson was not there. His hindsight conclusion regarding the interview of Danny Heinrich and the evidentiary value of the tire and shoe imprints, and Heinrich’s polygraph, create a false picture for the public that Danny Heinrich should have been thrown in jail,” Gilkerson said.

Heinrich confessed in 2016 to Jacob’s abduction and murder as well as the Cold Spring kidnapping and sexual assault. He also led law enforcement to Jacobs’ body.