MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Coon Rapids man is dead after he crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident happened at 3:17 p.m. on Northdale Boulevard NW just east of the intersection with Xeon Boulevard NW in Coon Rapids.

An investigation determined the passenger car with the 18-year-old was traveling westbound on Northdale Boulevard when he crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 43-year-old Clear Lake man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.