  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coon Rapids, Fatal Crash, Head-On Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Coon Rapids man is dead after he crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident happened at 3:17 p.m. on Northdale Boulevard NW just east of the intersection with Xeon Boulevard NW in Coon Rapids.

An investigation determined the passenger car with the 18-year-old was traveling westbound on Northdale Boulevard when he crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 43-year-old Clear Lake man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.