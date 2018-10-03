MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first Presidential Alert in history will take place Wednesday afternoon, with nearly all Americans getting a direct message from the highest office in the land.

Unlike other alerts, such as weather alerts, people with cell phones can’t opt out of the presidential message. Unless, that is, their phone is turned off.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been sending out text messages since 2012.

There have been close to 40,000 messages sent over the years to warn people about everything from amber alerts to the weather.

But at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday (Eastern Time), Americans will get a test message from the president.

Minnesotans should see the message at 1:18 p.m.