MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in North Loop are hovering around $1,850, compared to a $1,350 one-bedroom median for Minneapolis as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a North Loop rental look these days—and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Second Street

Listed at $1,645/month, this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Second St., is 11.1 percent less than the $1,850/month median rent for a one bedroom in North Loop.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, storage space and a party room. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

337 N. Washington Ave., #424

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 337 N. Washington Ave., #424, is listed for $1,670/month for its 700 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island and a balcony. The building features a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

643 N. Fifth St., #429

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 643 N. Fifth St., #429, which, at 805 square feet, is going for $1,776/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and a residents lounge. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, a balcony, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. Pets are not welcome.

