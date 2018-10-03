MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What are the odds that one school’s homecoming royalty are truly a King and a Queen?

As reported in the Chanhassen Villager, the winners of the Chanhassen High School homecoming derby were Adam King and Jordyn Queen.

“How about that for a 10th anniversary court,” assistant principal Jim Swearingen said, according to the newspaper. “This is NOT a misprint.”

The two were given their crowns at a pep fest Monday, preceding a week’s worth of homecoming activities leading to the homecoming parade on Friday afternoon, the football game against Coon Rapids Friday evening and the dance Saturday night.

