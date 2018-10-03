MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After being let go as manager of the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Paul Molitor was offered a position to stay in the organization in baseball operations.

According to at least one report, Molitor wants another shot at either managing or being on a coaching staff. It wouldn’t involve staying with the Twins.

Paul Molitor wants to continue managing, or at least be on a coaching staff, and has no plans to stay with the #Twins organIzation. He is still owed $3.25 million by the Twins. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 3, 2018

Molitor was fired Tuesday after the Twins finished a disappointing 78-84, and were never really serious contenders for a playoff spot. The decision came one season after he signed a three-year contract with the Twins, earned after helping lead Minnesota to the American League Wild Card game two seasons ago and being named the AL Manager of the Year.

But the Twins were plagued by injuries all year. That included Ervin Santana’s finger injury on his throwing hand that limited him to only three starts the whole season. Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton both had their seasons derailed due to various injuries. And Jorge Polanco was suspended the first half of the season for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Catcher Jason Castro also suffered a season-ending knee injury, and the Twins were sellers before the trade deadline. They parted ways with Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, Ryan Pressly, Lance Lynn, Phil Hughes and Bobby Wilson.