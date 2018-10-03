TORNADO WATCHMN: Pine, Carlton, Chisago, Goodhue, Wabasha counties til 11 p.m. | WI: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Goodhue, Pierce, St. Croix til 11 p.m.
Filed Under:National Weather Service, Severe Weather, Tornado Watch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Yes, it’s October, but parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are at risk for severe weather Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for counties in both Minnesota and several in Wisconsin, in effect until 11 p.m. For Minnesota, the watch includes Pine, Carlton, Chisago, Goodhue and Wabasha Counties.

The biggest threats for these storms include hail and strong winds. There is also a chance for tornadoes with these storms. WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the most likely time frame for storms will be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The areas with the greatest chance for storms in Minnesota include Chisago County, just north of the Twin Cities, and in southeastern Minnesota near the Rochester area.

It’s been an unusually warm and humid October day, but once the storm front passes through, dew points will drop to the 30s. But there are chances for rain the next several days.

