MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines’ CEO Ed Bastian has announced that flights will soon offer free Wi-Fi to all passengers.

According to a report from Forbes, Bastian made the announcement last Friday at the Skift Global Forum in New York.

Bastian, who didn’t give an exact timeline for the implementation, says the offering is in response to passengers’ desire for free and fast connectivity.

Last year, the airline began offering free in-flight messaging.