MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The employer of a man who was struck and killed while working on a future Minnesota Department of Transportation project has released a statement about the incident.

“WSB is mourning the loss of one of our staff. Vern Hedquist was struck and killed on Interstate 94 while performing geotechnical work for a future MnDOT project. Vern will be greatly missed by our staff. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and truly cared about the people he worked with. We grieve with his family and have offered our support during this devastating loss.”

Hedquist was struck by a Ford F-150 truck that was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Interstate 94 Tuesday afternoon.

One other man, Tom Wood, was also hit, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“WSB staffer Tom Wood was also injured in the accident. We are grateful that he is recovering today. Four other members of our team were on site and thankfully, were not hurt. We are working to support them during this challenging time.”

WSB & Associates, a consulting and design firm providing construction planning, also says it’s creating a GoFundMe page for Hedquist’s family.

The identities of the two drivers involved in the crash have not been released. The state patrol is still investigating.