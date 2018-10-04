MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Como Zoo is welcoming a newborn that weighs 120 pounds and stands nearly 6 feet tall.

A female giraffe was born Tuesday to the herd. The St. Paul zoo says the baby, who has yet to be named, will make her public debut next week.

The calf was born to Daisy and Skeeter, both part of Como’s giraffe herd. The newborn is Daisy’s eighth calf and Skeeter’s sixth offspring.

Before the calf makes her public debut, she’ll get some time to bond with her mother, the zoo says.

Giraffes are among the tallest of land animals, reaching heights of up to 18 feet. Their iconic long necks help them reach leaves at the tops of trees.

The calf born this week was 5-feet, 8-inches tall. Her height is expected to double during her first week of life.