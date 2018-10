CORCORAN, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say two people have died after two vehicles crashed head-on Thursday in the 23000 block of Highway 55 in Corcoran.

Just before 7 a.m., Corcoran police received a personal injury crash call. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the roadway where the crash occurred will remain closed until crash reconstruction is finished.

No additional information has been released at this time.