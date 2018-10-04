  • WCCO 4On Air

Forecast, Snow, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in northern Minnesota could wake up Friday morning to the season’s first measurable snow.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says one to three inches of snow are possible in northwestern communities like Bemidji, Thief River Falls and Roseau. The flakes look to start falling overnight Thursday as a wave of moisture washes over Minnesota.

Residents up north should expect to see snow blanketing the grass, but melting on the sidewalks and pavement, Brickman says.

And the white stuff won’t last long on the grass, either. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s up north over the weekend.

The chance for snow Thursday comes just hours after temperatures in southern Minnesota reached 80 degrees.

On Wednesday, warm air from the remnants of Hurricane Rosa brought unseasonably warm weather to Minnesota, with some southern communities reporting record dew points of 70 degrees. The warm air also sparked damaging storms.

Overnight Wednesday, temperatures plunged. The Twin Cities metro saw a 42-degree drop in a matter of 12 hours, falling from 79 degrees at 4 p.m. to 37 degrees at 4 a.m.

In southern Minnesota, showers are expected Thursday night. After that, the weekend is slated to be cool, with temperatures returning to about average next week.

The average first measurable snow in northern Minnesota happens in mid-October. The average first measurable snow in the Twin Cities happens in early November.

