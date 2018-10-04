MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of female homeless veterans is on the rise.

A home was dedicated Thursday in Maplewood to honor their service by helping some women veterans in their time of need.

A five-bedroom, four-bath home is the result of a partnership between the Builders Association of the Twin Cities, Lennar homes and Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.

MAC-V will take five homeless female veterans and place them in this structured independent living home. There will also be services to help these veterans get the resources they need.

“We’re going to come around them with wraparound services, case manage all the way through and we stay with them for two years and beyond to make sure that they’re getting stabilized.”

There are 30,000 female veterans in Minnesota. Twenty women are currently on the registry for housing.