MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Keith Ellison, who is facing abuse allegations from an ex-girlfriend, says he’s considering stepping down from his position as the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee.

The congressman told WCCO Radio on Wednesday that he’s considering stepping down from his DNC role to focus solely on the race for Minnesota attorney general.

“I need to put 100 percent of my time, energy and resources into the race and my office, so it is something I am considering,” he told the radio station.

Earlier this year, Ellison announced that he was leaving his 5th District seat to pursue the attorney general’s office. In August, he won a crowded Democratic primary and now faces Republican Doug Wardlow in the up-coming November election.

Days before the August primary, Karen Monahan, an ex-girlfriend, accused Ellison of domestic abuse. She said that the congressman dragged her off a bed by her feet while cursing at her.

Monahan has said video of the abuse exists. Ellison says it does not, and has denied all accusations of abuse.

Earlier this week, it was reported that an investigation requested by the DFL found that Monahan’s claims of abuse were unsubstantiated. Now the party is seeking law enforcement to conduct another investigation on the abuse claims.

Minneapolis police declined to do it, citing a conflict of interest since Ellison’s son, Jeremiah Ellison, who is on the city council. As such, Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom was asked to review the case. He said he would only do it if a police investigation happened first.