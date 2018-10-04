MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Donald Trump is in Minnesota for the second time this year, rallying in Rochester with midterm elections about a month away.

Trump will speak to a crowd at the Mayo Civic Center. Meanwhile, a few blocks away at Soldier Park in Rochester, several hundred gathered in opposition to the President’s visit.

They called it a rally, not a protest. People held signs and then they took off on a march downtown. One Rochester resident explained why she took part.

“I’m really disappointed in this administration, I feel even if you disagree you can be civil about it and respectful, and I have identified these groups I feel are not being represented and some of my family belong in those groups and I’m here on their behalf,” Rochester resident Sue Hommerding said.

Organizers said they wanted to have their own space, as opposed to holding a rally near the President’s rally.

Before flying to Rochester, President Trump spent a few hours in Minneapolis at the Intercontinental Hotel at the Twin Cities International airport. He hosted a fundraiser for Minnesota Republican candidates.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports on the President’s fundraising efforts, and the Democratic response.

President Trump’s fundraiser and rally is aimed at helping Republican candidates, especially 1st Congressional District Nominee Jim Hagedorn and 2nd District Congressman Jason Lewis.

“This visit is very much about protecting the House and that we re-elect Congressman Jason Lewis and with this incredible pick up opportunity that we elect Jim Hagedorn as well,” Republican Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said.

Lewis is facing a rematch of his 2016 race, where he narrowly beat Republican challenger Angie Craig. A new New York Times poll shows Democrat Craig with a commanding 12 percentage point lead, 51 to 39 percentage points, over Lewis.

Polls in 2016 also showed Craig leading Lewis. Lewis ended up winning by just under two percentage points. Craig says one of the reasons why is a last minute surge of voters for President Trump.

Craig says she is not taking the rematch for granted

“I am not concerned about polls. What I am concerned about how to make health care more affordable and how do we get the cost of education down,” Craig said.

GOP candidate Jeff Johnson is expected to speak ahead of the President’s rally. His DFL opponent, Tim Walz, says voters have a clear choice

“Minnesotans are really eager to unite under a one Minnesota vision,” Walz said. “This divisiveness, hatefulness this small politics not what we are interested in.”

