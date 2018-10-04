  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Mother & Kids Killed, Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a mother and two children have died in a crash in northwestern Minnesota.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles collided north of Thief River Falls Wednesday afternoon. The mother and children were thrown from their vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol and state Department of Natural Resources also responded to the crash.

Further details are limited, but more information is expected Thursday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

