MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Paynesville man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his grandparents.

According to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, Gregory Allen Scheel was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive life sentences for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of his grandparents, Wilbert and Gloria Scheel, also of Paynesville on March 21, 2018.

The victims were found dead in their Toyota Prius on a rural road on March 22. The couple had been reported missing the day before when they didn’t show up for a family dinner.

Related: Man Charged With Murder In Grandparents’ Deaths

According to the criminal complaint, Scheel choked his grandfather with a plastic bag after tying his arms and legs. He is accused of strangling Gloria Scheel with an electrical cord.

Scheel will serve a minimum 60 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

WCCO featured Wilbert Scheel in a story last year. The great-grandfather spoke to us about his love for ping pong. He’s a seven-time cancer survivor who played the game four nights a week to stay in shape.