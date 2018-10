Dan Fouts: 'Key For Jaguars Is Getting Pressure On Mahomes'The NFL on CBS analyst weighs in on the matchup of the weekend, the high-flying Chiefs offense against the stingy Jaguars defense.

Good Question: How Do Crews Prepare Ice For NHL Games?This Saturday, the ice at the Xcel Energy Center will be ready to go as the Minnesota Wild open their season against the Vegas Golden Knights. So, how do the crews prepare the ice? Good Question.

Vikings Get NFC Title Game Rematch Sunday In PhiladelphiaThe build-up to the rematch lost a little steam with a 1-1-2 start, but it's still the Minnesota Vikings returning to the scene of the crime at Philadelphia.

Wild Trade Olofsson To Canadiens For Prospect BittenThe Minnesota Wild have traded defenseman Gustav Olofsson to the Montreal Canadiens for minor league forward Will Bitten.