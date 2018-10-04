Comments
President Donald Trump is in Rochester Thursday night for a rally with midterm elections about a month away. Thousands are expected to attend the visit at the Mayo Civic Center. People are taking to Twitter to react to Trump’s visit.
Didn't make it in. Watching from outside!#TrumpInRoch pic.twitter.com/qCMAFWwziJ
— Chris Dulian (@ChrisDulian) October 4, 2018
Trump Rally Rochester #MAGA pic.twitter.com/CxWEV0cSFt
— Hot Water Frogs (@beyond_reasons) October 4, 2018
A brief synopsis of the coverage I can find on tonight’s tRump rally in Rochester- enjoy 😉 #BlueWave2018 pic.twitter.com/jCxDnwXn7X
— MSYV (@SyversonMarilyn) October 4, 2018
@Adele Trump's using your song "Sky Fall" at his rally in Minnesota. Right now. #KavaNO #Trump
— Greta Becker (@gmbecks) October 4, 2018