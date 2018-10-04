MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Experts say if you want to get a good night’s sleep, you may want to cool it down.

The National Sleep Foundation found it’s best to turn down your thermostat between 60 to 67 degrees for adults and children and between 65 and 70 degrees for babies and toddlers.

Scientists say as you get tired, your body’s temperature drops, helping you settle into REM sleep.

A warmer temperature can cause restless sleep.

But, having your room too cold can also prevent you from relaxing into a deep sleep.