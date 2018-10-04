  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sleep
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Experts say if you want to get a good night’s sleep, you may want to cool it down.

The National Sleep Foundation found it’s best to turn down your thermostat between 60 to 67 degrees for adults and children and between 65 and 70 degrees for babies and toddlers.

Scientists say as you get tired, your body’s temperature drops, helping you settle into REM sleep.

A warmer temperature can cause restless sleep.

But, having your room too cold can also prevent you from relaxing into a deep sleep.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.