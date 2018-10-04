MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s already Week 5 in the NFL, and both the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are in critical stages in their seasons.

The Vikings have dropped two straight and are 1-2-1 on the season. The Eagles are 2-2, and have yet to establish a chemistry on offense with Carson Wentz just returning from a significant knee injury.

So you’re playing fantasy football and you’ve got some decisions to make before the Sunday afternoon kickoff. It’s an interesting match-up for the Vikings from a fantasy football standpoint. They will likely struggle to run the ball against the stout Eagles’ defense.

Look for the Vikings to throw, throw and throw the football some more. Look for Kirk Cousins to get three touchdown passes, and look for new kicker Dan Bailey to get some attempts of his own. The Vikings should score enough points this week to make fantasy football owners happy.