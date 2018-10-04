MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hockey season is here, Oktoberfest continues, and fall is well underway in the Twin Cities.

We have events to help you celebrate.

Fall Flower Show

Many Minnesota gardens may be winding down for the winter, but there’s one in full bloom.

The Fall Flower Show is underway at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Zoo.

The show features a variety of chrysanthemums with red and yellow being the main colors.

The show opens Saturday and runs through Nov. 25.

Afton Alps Fall Fair

Get ready for winter with Afton Alps Fall Fair.

Bring your skis or boards to sell or come find deals on gear, clothing, season passes and lessons.

There will also be bonfires, food trucks and hayrides.

And bring your pup!

Afton Alps is offering a doggie ski pass for a $10 donation to Second Hand Hounds.

Apple & Pumpkin Festival

It’s time to celebrate all things fall at the Whistling Well Farm Apple + Pumpkin Festival in Hastings.

Munch on kettlecorn, pie and other goodies while picking your own apples and pumpkins.

There will also be live music.

The festival takes place weekends through October.

Admission is free.

Hocktoberfest

Finally, Hocktoberfest is almost here.

Head to West 7th in St. Paul Saturday for live music, food, drinks and activities for hockey fans of all ages.

You can watch the Wild game on two Jumbotrons located at each end of the street party.

The fun starts at 2 p.m.