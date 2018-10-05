Title: Account Executive

Department: Sales

JOB DESCRIPTION:

• Sell television time, online and new media for WCCO-TV and WCCO.com. Generate revenue with new accounts by prospecting local businesses in the Minneapolis/St. Paul DMA.

• Directly responsible for the sale of television commercial time and online advertising on WCCO.com within the Minneapolis/St. Paul Metropolitan area.

• Develop opportunities for new business and new media outlets including WCCO mobile.

• Achieve weekly /monthly/quarterly sales goals.

• Create, develop and maintain strong working relationships with direct clients throughout Minneapolis/St. Paul market.

• Effectively research and cultivate new business clientele.

• Develop sales tools to effectively present and position the television station during the sales process.

• Handle all paperwork in a timely manner.

• Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Persuasiveness, sales ability, results-oriented, ability to demonstrate leadership and team values.

• Excellent communication and presentation skills, computer proficiency required..

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Bachelor’s degree preferred.

• Previous media/sponsorship sales experience is a plus.

• Experience in media (3+ years) preferred.

