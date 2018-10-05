KINGSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials responded to a fire at a rural Kingston house Thursday afternoon. Police say the fire appears to have been started by a child playing with matches.

According to Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, the incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 71500 block of 330th Street.

Estimates show $1,000 of damage to the house.

The 34-year-old mother of the child and homeowner received treatment for wrist burns after trying to extinguish the fire.

No other injuries were reported.