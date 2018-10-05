  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Kingston, Local TV, Matches, Meeker County
(credit: Jupiter Images)

KINGSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials responded to a fire at a rural Kingston house Thursday afternoon. Police say the fire appears to have been started by a child playing with matches.

According to Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, the incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 71500 block of 330th Street.

Estimates show $1,000 of damage to the house.

The 34-year-old mother of the child and homeowner received treatment for wrist burns after trying to extinguish the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.