(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old male bicyclist died after colliding with a truck Thursday night in Wadena, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the bicyclist traveled northbound through a red light across Highway 10 and 2nd Street and broadsided a 2009 Chevy Silverado traveling northbound.

A 67-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman in the truck were uninjured.

Road conditions were wet at 11:15 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The bicyclist’s identity has not yet been released, but the state patrol says he is from Detroit Lakes.

