MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If heart health isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Brainerd, Minnesota, it may be soon.

Essentia Health and the Minneapolis Heart Institute are combining their facilities and services to heart patients. This merge is happening at the Marilyn Covey Heart & Vascular Center at Brainerd’s St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

“We are proud to say that the collaborative effort between the Minneapolis Heart Institute and Essentia Health have always been driven by the shared vision of bringing the highest level of care closer to home,” Minneapolis Heart Institute’s Dr. Raed H. Abdelhadi said.

New to the heart center are sub-specialists in electrocardiography, advanced heart failure, and cardiothoracic surgery, to name several.

The Minneapolis Heart Institute is also adding in-person and telecare consultations to the clinic’s service options.

Patients can make appointments beginning late October.