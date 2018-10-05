MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a drug trend getting second looks in Silicon Valley. But in Minnesota, doctors are sending a warning about the dangers of micro-dosing.

Micro-dosing means taking tiny fractions of a drug dose to get the effects without the serious side effects.

Some workers claim micro-dosing certain drugs can improve creativity when taken responsibly. But some experts say there’s no such thing.

Take a small amount of LSD twice a week. Crazy as it sounds, it’s been reported to be happening on the west coast at different workplaces for some time. Providing a boost of productivity in a competitive tech world.

Now, a global study has launched online to see if there’s really something behind the practice.

“Eventually trends from the coast do trickle down,” Dr. JoAn Laes said.

But, Laes is sending a warning well before any results.

“These aren’t really negligible amounts of drugs that people are taking,” she said.

As an addiction medicine doctor at Hennepin Healthcare, she’s well aware of the dangers from psychedelic drugs like LSD, mushrooms and acid.

In her experience, there’s no such thing as a safe dose.

“There’s a lot of concern about the effects on your mental health long-term,” Laes said.

Flashbacks are another concern and in a crowded world of synthetic designer drugs, Laes says there’s too much room for error — even in small doses.

“It’s really hard to know what people are getting,” Laes said.

Instead, the doctor says depression, anxiety or concentration burdens should bring you to doctor. Changes in diet and exercise can make a healthier difference.

“I think it’s just important that if people are struggling to know that there is help available for them,” Laes said.

That help with addiction issues can come from many places.

