INDEPENDENCE, Minn. (WCCO) – Highway 12 west of County Road 90 in Independence is closed Friday evening due to a fatal crash, according to West Hennepin police.

*** HWY 12 CLOSURE ***

Highway 12 west of County Road 90 in the city of independence is closed until further notice due to a fatal vehicle crash. — West Hennepin Police (@WHPSPOLICE) October 5, 2018

According to state patrol, all lanes are blocked and travelers are asked to use alternative routes if possible.

This is a developing story. No additional information has been released at this time.