MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old St. Paul man has been charged with attempted robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy, drug trafficking and firearms violations, according to a federal indictment announced Friday.

As stated in the indictment, Michael Cortez Reed used force and violence in an attempt to steal controlled substances from a St. Paul Walgreens on Aug. 27, 2017. Between Sept. 13, 2017, and Sept. 5, 2018, police say Reed had five or more grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

According to police, Reed also had three firearms during that time. Reed is a convicted felon and is prohibited under federal law from possessing any type of firearm at any time, the indictment states.

If convicted, Reed could face potential maximum penalties of 10 years to life in prison.

The indictment charges Reed with one count of attempted interference with commerce by robbery, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.