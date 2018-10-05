  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Michael Cortez Reed, St. Paul Crime
arrest generic(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old St. Paul man has been charged with attempted robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy, drug trafficking and firearms violations, according to a federal indictment announced Friday.

As stated in the indictment, Michael Cortez Reed used force and violence in an attempt to steal controlled substances from a St. Paul Walgreens on Aug. 27, 2017. Between Sept. 13, 2017, and Sept. 5, 2018, police say Reed had five or more grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

According to police, Reed also had three firearms during that time. Reed is a convicted felon and is prohibited under federal law from possessing any type of firearm at any time, the indictment states.

If convicted, Reed could face potential maximum penalties of 10 years to life in prison.

The indictment charges Reed with one count of attempted interference with commerce by robbery, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.