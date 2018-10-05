  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –For 88 days, Minnesota has been in the clear when it comes to fire deaths, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal says.

After a record-high number of fire deaths in 2017 since 1995, these past few months have seen just the opposite. The state hasn’t had numbers this low for this long since 2005, which had a streak of 54 days, according to the fire marshal.

 

To date, 2018 has seen 31 fire deaths. Last year there were 44.

Fire Prevention Week starts Sunday. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal encourages Minnesotans to watch out for candles and heaters, especially as the weather gets cooler.

