MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five staff members at the Oak Park Heights prison have been injured in two separate incidents Friday.

According to the Department of Corrections, the Minnesota Correctional Facility has been locked down after the incidents.

The DOC says the first incident occurred at around 9:40 a.m. Friday when morning staff responded to two offenders fighting. Two staff members were injured when one offender resisted.

Then, at 10:15 a.m., another offender resisted staff and three staff members were injured trying to contain the situation.

All injured staff were taken to get medical evaluation.

“The officers’ professional response was essential to maintaining the safety of all individuals at the facility. Our highest priority at the Minnesota Department of Corrections is protecting the safety of our officers and all individuals in our facilities,” the DOC said.

The incidents will be investigated and the offenders responsible held accountable, the DOC said.