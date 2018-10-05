Note: Video is from a previous story.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No charges will be filed in an early August fatal police officer-involved shooting in St. Paul.

On Friday, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office announced that criminal charges are not warranted in the fatal shooting of William Hughes on Aug. 5, 2018.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says the use of deadly force by St. Paul police officers Vincent Adams and Matthew Jones was “objectively reasonable given all of the circumstances that they knew, heard and saw before firing their weapons.”

On the day of the incident, police were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. on a report that someone was shooting a gun inside a triplex in the Rondo neighborhood. Officers encountered a man with a gun on the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue, and the man was shot and killed.

The body camera footage shows officers approaching the house and entering an enclosed porch. Officer Adams knocks on an interior door in the front porch. A man can be heard in the footage saying, “I will kill you.”

Hughes opens the interior door a few seconds later and raises a gun in a sweeping fashion over the officers. Officer Adams yells at Hughes to “Put your hands up!” Hughes puts his hands up, with handgun in his right hand. Hughes is shot multiple times, and an officer said “God d****t. Shots fired.”

Adams and Jones are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

In a 19-page memorandum, the attorney’s office concluded that the use of force by the officers was legally justified under Minnesota law.