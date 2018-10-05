Brim is Uptown’s newest fast-casual restaurant, serving seasonal grain bowls, homemade baked goods, and local beer and wine.
Here is their recipe for a Cashew chipotle aioli:
Cashew chipotle aioli
3-4x weekly recipe
Season: year round
Container: Squeeze bottle, quart containers.
Dietary: Vegan, GF, DF, contains honey and nuts.
Ingredients
● 1 cups raw cashews
● 2 cups water
● 1/3 cup olive oil or neutral oil
● 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
● 2 Tablespoons honey
● 1/2 roasted shallot
● 1-2 whole chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with some adobo sauce
● 3 teaspoons smokey paprika
● 1-2 teaspoons smokey salt
Preparation
1. In large quart container, soak cashews in water overnight.
2. Drain and rinse soaked cashews.
3. Roast shallot in oven 10 minutes.
4. Place the all ingredients in vitamix and blend until smooth and creamy.
5. Add more oil or water to reach correct consistency.
6. Add to tacos, pulled beef, fajitas, chicken salad.