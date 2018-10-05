The Nerdery, a local digital consultancy, is hosting a presentation by Jared Spool, the founder of User Interface Engineering (UIE), the largest usability research organization of its kind in the world. His presentation will be a great opportunity for business professionals to learn more about experience design.

The event, The Evolution of a New Design Revolution, will take place at The Nerdery’s office on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. and consist of a 55 min. talk with time for Q&A.

The Nerdery: 1033 W Van Buren St #700, Chicago, IL 60607