Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Kentrell Brothers (40) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 23, 2017. (credit: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have announced a change to their roster. New to the team is linebacker Kentrell Brothers, replacing back player Bryan Witzmann.

With 28 Vikings games already under his belt, Brothers was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, ranking 160th overall.

The Oklahoma native also appeared in two playoff games and gained 25 special teams tackles in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

In his senior year at the University of Missouri, Brothers ended his season with 156 tackles and All-SEC honors.