MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say they are continuing to search for Alexis Marion Elling, 17, who was last seen in April in Garrison.

According to police, Elling is known to frequent the area of Isle, Minnesota.

Elling is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Elling’s family says she has left home before.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 218-927-7400, or call 911.