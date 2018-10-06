  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, Joe Manchin, Lisa Murkowski, Sexual Assault, Supreme Court, Susan Collins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Judge Brett Kavanaugh is all but assured to land a seat on the Supreme Court after two key lawmakers signaled their support Friday.

Moderate Republican Susan Collins says she reviewed Kavanaugh’s judicial record, and also poured over the FBI inquiry and testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both teenagers. At the end of the day, Collins said the certainty wasn’t there.

gettyimages 1026685320 Brett Kavanaugh Awaits Senate Confirmation

Brett Kavanaugh (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Moments later, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said he too would vote for Kavanaugh. He is the only Democrat to do so.

“There’s always more that could have been done,” Manchin said. “I looked at what was in front of me.”

Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican to say she opposed Kavanaugh.

Even with his confirmation all but certain, die hard Senators argued through the night to a mostly empty senate chamber. A final confirmation vote is expected Saturday afternoon.

