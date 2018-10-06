MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were hurt, one with significant injuries, in a boat crash in Voyageurs National Park early Saturday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the southern tip of Indian Island.

Investigators say the boat’s spotlight malfunctioned, and the cuddy cabin-style boat stuck the rocky edge of the island.

A 60-year-old Grasston woman who was in the boat’s cabin was seriously hurt, and was taken to Duluth’s St. Luke’s Hospital. A 33-year-old woman who was also in the cabin was unharmed.

The driver, a 37-year-old Minneapolis man, and a 65-year-old male passenger from Grasston suffered minor injuries. They were treated at Cook Hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, and they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.