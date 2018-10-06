MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra is celebrating its diamond anniversary, and you’ll be able to catch some of their live concerts being streamed online.

You can see the orchestra this weekend for the “Chamber Music Series: Late Romantics.” Tickets are $15. One of the live stream shows will be offered next Saturday at 11:30 a.m., a family concert called “A Night-Time Story.”

In the video at the top of this story, artistic director and principal violinist Kyu Young Kim, and principal flutist Julia Bogorad Kogan speak with WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle and Katie Steiner before giving us an exclusive performance.